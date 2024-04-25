AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $135.70 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.50.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. AMCON Distributing makes up approximately 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CM Management LLC owned 1.19% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.