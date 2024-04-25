Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.13.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
