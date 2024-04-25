Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.30.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EDR opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,277. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

