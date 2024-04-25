American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.7 %

AMS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,959. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 million, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

