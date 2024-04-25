Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,632 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HP by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,030,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $151,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,869 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 163,997 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

HP Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

