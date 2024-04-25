MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,875.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSTR. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 1.8 %

MicroStrategy stock traded down $23.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,242.31. 327,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,036. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,329.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $797.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,452 shares of company stock valued at $118,687,597 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

