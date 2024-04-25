BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.72.

BMRN traded down $9.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.80. 3,567,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $348,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,188,672.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,229 shares of company stock worth $9,062,967. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $324,098,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,111,000 after buying an additional 1,336,886 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,832.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 907,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,318,000 after buying an additional 860,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

