MEG Energy (MEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect MEG Energy to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%.

Shares of MEG opened at C$30.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.10.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. Also, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.09.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

