Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The company had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMR opened at $332.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.64. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $452.00.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,162,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,162,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

