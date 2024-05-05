Stifel Nicolaus Increases Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$5.40

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$5.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GUD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.33. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.35 and a 1 year high of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$597.91 million, a P/E ratio of -36.94, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of C$74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.0202158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,550.00. 46.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

