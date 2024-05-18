D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $181.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $191.00 to $181.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHI. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.82.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.85. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

