Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $952.36

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $952.36, but opened at $924.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $937.72, with a volume of 3,056,908 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $916.64 and a 200 day moving average of $623.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,904.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,741,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

