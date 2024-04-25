Arweave Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91.77 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.64 or 0.00049071 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $91.77 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,475.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.15 or 0.00744705 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00103875 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
