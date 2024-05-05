Roth Mkm Cuts Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Price Target to $11.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 450.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 19.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 566,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

