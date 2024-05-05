One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 523 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXP traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $84.38. 4,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,460. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1-year low of $63.72 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $274.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

