ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Trip.com Group makes up 3.1% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,831. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $53.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

