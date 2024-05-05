One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,347 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,148,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000.

RSPF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.14. 9,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $262.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $64.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

