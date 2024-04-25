Bank of New Hampshire Has $456,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cintas were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $665.25. The company had a trading volume of 286,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,205. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $438.59 and a 52-week high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $646.30 and a 200 day moving average of $591.73.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

