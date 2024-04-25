Bank of New Hampshire Has $490,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IBB stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.67. 2,008,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,788. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

