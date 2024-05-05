Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,721 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000.

IJK stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,272. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

