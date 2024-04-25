Bank of New Hampshire Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDU. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDU traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 185,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,618. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.