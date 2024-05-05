Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

UYLD stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

