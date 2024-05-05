First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $475,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,528,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,688,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 391,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $98.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

