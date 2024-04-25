Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $159.58. 188,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,294. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

