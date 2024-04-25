Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Exelon were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,880. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

