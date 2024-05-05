Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,480,000 after buying an additional 644,746 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after buying an additional 1,856,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,034,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,583,000 after purchasing an additional 713,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,862,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,188,000 after purchasing an additional 110,802 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WPM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,873. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPM. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.