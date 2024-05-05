Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 883,099 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,415,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after acquiring an additional 617,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 403,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 396,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 259,676 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

