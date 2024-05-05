Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $31.49 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,491 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $260.65 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.27 and a 200-day moving average of $254.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

