BIP Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $101.65. 3,432,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,195,600. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.21. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $103.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

