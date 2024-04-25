BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 2nd

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:ZDV traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$19.88. 32,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.31. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of C$17.42 and a 1-year high of C$20.40.

