The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $103.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.
