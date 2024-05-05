North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.8%

North American Construction Group stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $547.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 526,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,381,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,823 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 76,522 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

See Also

