BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from BMO US Put Write ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
BMO US Put Write ETF Price Performance
Shares of ZPW traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.75. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 52 week low of C$14.62 and a 52 week high of C$16.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.75.
