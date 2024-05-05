U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,875 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The company has a market capitalization of $443.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.