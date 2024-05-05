60,233 Shares in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Acquired by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

JIRE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

