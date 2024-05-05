Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $748,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $77.97. 2,613,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,934. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

