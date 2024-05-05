Amalgamated Bank Has $8.57 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of TopBuild worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.90.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $402.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.31 and a 1 year high of $452.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.22.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

