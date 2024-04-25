Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.40-0.70 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 8.4 %
BMY stock traded down $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $44.77. 26,545,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,657,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on BMY
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.