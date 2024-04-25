Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth about $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 29.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $625.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.41.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

