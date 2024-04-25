K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.98.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
