Contrasting Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) & Toro (NASDAQ:TORO)

Globus Maritime and Toro are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Globus Maritime and Toro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime 16.90% 3.03% 2.33% Toro 179.23% 66.54% 31.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globus Maritime and Toro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $31.20 million 1.27 $5.27 million $0.26 7.38 Toro $78.47 million 0.91 $140.64 million $2.62 1.44

Toro has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toro beats Globus Maritime on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.