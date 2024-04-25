TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $1,325.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,170.27.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,241.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $741.74 and a 1 year high of $1,255.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,198.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,055.92.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

