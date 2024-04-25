Head-To-Head Survey: Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) versus Denka (OTCMKTS:DENKF)

Denka (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Huntsman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denka and Huntsman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denka N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huntsman $6.11 billion 0.68 $101.00 million $0.53 45.27

Profitability

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than Denka.

This table compares Denka and Huntsman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denka N/A N/A N/A Huntsman 1.65% 1.92% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Denka and Huntsman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denka 0 0 0 0 N/A Huntsman 2 5 3 0 2.10

Huntsman has a consensus price target of $26.55, indicating a potential upside of 10.65%. Given Huntsman’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huntsman is more favorable than Denka.

Summary

Huntsman beats Denka on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denka



Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes. Its Life Innovation division works to improve people's life in the fields of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, including influenza vaccines; test reagents, such as rapid testing kits for COVID-19; and macromolecular hyaluronate preparations. The company's Elastomers & Infrastructure Solutions division include functional elastomers, cement and special cement additives, fertilizers, agricultural products. Its Polymer Solutions division consist of styrene-based resins, food packaging sheets, and synthetic fiber for wigs, as well as poval and other chemical products. The company was formerly known as Denki Kagaku Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Denka Company Limited in October 2015. Denka Company Limited was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Huntsman



Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines, such as polyetheramines, ethyleneamines, DGA Agent, JEFFCAT catalysts, and E-GRADE specialty amines and carbonates; and maleic anhydrides. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, phenoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; and thermoset resins, curing and toughening agents, and carbon nanomaterials. The company provides pre-and post-sales technical service support to customers. Its products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, and refining, as well as serves the elastomers, insulation, footwear, furniture, industrial, oil and gas, liquid natural gas transport, printed circuit boards, consumer, appliances, electrical power transmission and distribution, recreational sports equipment, and medical appliances markets. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and agents. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

