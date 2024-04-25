Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) PT Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

TALO stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. Talos Energy has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 468,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Talos Energy by 32.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Talos Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Talos Energy by 32.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.