BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Robert W. Baird

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.57.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Price Performance

BILL opened at $61.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84, a PEG ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.66. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BILL

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BILL by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.