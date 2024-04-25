Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives C$10.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$10.60 on Thursday. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$6.21 and a 1-year high of C$10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$861.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.88.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3501041 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$404,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,920. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Further Reading

