Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Price Target at C$37.14

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at TMX Group

TMX Group Stock Down 1.0 %

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. In related news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$36.09 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$27.11 and a 1-year high of C$37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.43.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

About TMX Group

)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

