Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.55. 748,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

