Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.55. 748,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
