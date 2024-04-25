Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $3,070.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target (up from $2,825.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,900.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,882.68.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,923.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,768.64 and a twelve month high of $3,023.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,801.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2,411.76.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.