Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of National Western Life Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NWLI stock opened at $490.05 on Thursday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.10 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $487.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.

National Western Life Group Profile

(Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.